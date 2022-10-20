Previews: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion

THE BOOK OF MORMON is back in Sioux Falls by popular demand. After playing an 8 show run in 2017, on October 21-23 they will play another limited engagement at the Washington Pavilion. Single tickets are available by calling the box office at 605-367-6000 or online at WashingtonPavilion.org.

Since opening in March of 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history. It has played on three continents and won more than 30 international awards.

This musical comedy, a satire in all respects by Trey Parker and Matt Stone ( the creators of SOUTH PARK) and Robert Lopez ( the co-creator of AVENUE Q and FROZEN composer) won 9 Tony Awards and tours in 13 different countries around the world. It just celebrated it's 4000th performance on Broadway and is only one of four shows in the history of Broadway to achieve that distinction. THE BOOK OF MORMON has influenced and entertained multiple generations of audiences with humor and heart, proving that it is a show with staying power.

To have a second chance at experiencing this touring musical in the Sioux Falls area is a rare opportunity. Call the box office or get online to purchase tickets for the show "everyone will be talking about" from this Washington Pavilion Performance Series. Single tickets are available by calling the box office at 605-367-6000 or online at WashingtonPavilion.org.