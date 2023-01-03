Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nick Swardson Brings the Make Joke From Face Tour to the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls Next Month

The performance is set for February 26, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Nick Swardson is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer. Known for his co-starting roles with Adam Sandler, his character Terry on "Reno 911", "Grandma's Boy", "Bucky Larson" and his own shows, Comedy Central's "Pretend Time" and "Typical Rick".

Touring what's to be his sixth stand up special, Nick takes you on a journey of smells and laughter. 26-years of experience in comedy you don't want to miss Swardson. You will regret it for as long as you live.

Great tickets are available at JadePresents.com, SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or call 605-367-6000.




