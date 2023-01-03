Nick Swardson Brings the Make Joke From Face Tour to the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls Next Month

Nick Swardson is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer. Known for his co-starting roles with Adam Sandler, his character Terry on "Reno 911", "Grandma's Boy", "Bucky Larson" and his own shows, Comedy Central's "Pretend Time" and "Typical Rick".

Touring what's to be his sixth stand up special, Nick takes you on a journey of smells and laughter. 26-years of experience in comedy you don't want to miss Swardson. You will regret it for as long as you live.

