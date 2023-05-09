New Subscribers Can Now Reserve Their Seats For The Washington Pavilion's Monumental 25th Broadway Season

New subscribers can now reserve their seats for the 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway shows! This will be the organization's 25th Broadway series, and the Pavilion is celebrating big with two week-long blockbusters, including Disney's ALADDIN.

BEETLEJUICE will open the series September 26-October 1, 2023. Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical, November 28-December 3, 2023. From the producer of THE LION KING comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork set to take the stage January 12-14, 2024. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life February 16-17, 2024. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR returns to the stage March 29-30, 2024. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Tina Fey's hilarious hit musical MEAN GIRLS arrives April 15-17, 2024. The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS "delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

Subscribers also have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to additional shows now, including:

"I Am, He Said" - A Celebration of Neil Diamond | October 26, 2023

AWAY IN THE BASEMENT: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas | December 23, 2023

THE CHER SHOW | April 5-6, 2024

ANNIE | April 30-May 1, 2024

STOMP | June 11-12, 2024

Nearly 3,500 subscribers enjoyed the 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Series, and this year's subscription sales are breaking every record, so don't wait! Bundle all six shows for the best pricing. It's like getting one show for FREE! The best available seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer.

Purchase Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions now at WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries.