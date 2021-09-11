New Museum Exhibits and Activities, Plus Free Admission Opportunities Throughout September

The Washington Pavilion is gearing up for exciting events and exhibits coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center museums throughout the month of September. From a buy one, get one admission tickets, free museum day to a new traveling exhibit, tons of family-friendly fun can be had.

Throughout September, the Washington Pavilion is running a BOGO - buy one, get one FREE promotion on museum admission. Bring a friend and let their admittance be on the Washington Pavilion. The offer is only available in person at the Washington Pavilion Box Office.

On Saturday, September 18, both the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center will participate in Free Museum Day, sponsored by Sammons Financial Group. This national event, hosted by Smithsonian Magazine, brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free admission to all ticket holders.

"We are so pleased to have the support of Sammons Financial Group," said Chelsea Cronin, Director of Development. "Free admission for everyone on National Museum Day is made by possible through their sponsorship."

The fun doesn't end there. Kirby Science Discovery Center's latest temporary exhibit, Bug Squad, also opens on September 18. Created by Omaha Children's Museum, this unique set of exhibits is a full sensory experience with active spaces to play. Each member of the Bug Squad was created to represent a variety of abilities, each with their own unique storyline that describes their super abilities and unique traits. In addition to highlighting strengths or flying abilities, the Bug Squad members represent traits such as accepting, investigative, team-builders and optimistic.

The weekend also marks the last opportunity to view the South Dakota Governor's Biennial in the Visual Arts Center before the exhibit leaves Sioux Falls. The collection features 66 artists of diverse backgrounds, from all parts of our state.

"We have so many exciting things happening in our museums this September," said Director of Museums Brandon Hanson. "School may be back in session, but we aren't slowing down. We want to continue to provide excellent exhibits and interactive activities and programming to our guests year-round."

There is something new to discover every day at the Washington Pavilion. These events add to a busy daily activities schedule which includes science demonstrations at Avera Stage Science, Tinker Tuesdays in Jack's Imagination Lab and Friday Crafternoons in Raven Children's Studio. Parents and educators interested in promoting STEAM - science, technology, engineering, art and math - will find plenty of opportunities for learning moments at these events and throughout the museums - and tons of fun, too.

Starting September 7, Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 5 p.m.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please call 605-367-6000 or visit www.washingtonpavilion.org.