New Exhibitions Announced at The Visual Arts Center

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion, South Dakota's largest art museum, has several new exhibits and events for you to experience! From portraits of cats to large, colorful installations, the eight galleries of the Visual Arts Center have something for everyone.

"Our Visual Arts Center team has produced something truly unique with our new exhibits and is pushing the boundaries of what we can create. With the great pieces showcased throughout our eight galleries, I envision the museum full of kids and families over the next few months," says Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums for the Washington Pavilion. "People can expect to see more high-quality shows that are appealing to a wide audience and incredible variety at the Visual Arts Center."

Check out these new exhibits today:

Zenith Confusion | Everist Gallery | Now - Sept. 23

Lisa Bergh uses figuration, color, place and architecture in her installations, which serve simultaneously as fragmented studies and completed works. Andrew Nordin's work focuses on mixed media painting techniques, using acrylic and oil paint, and weaves together questions and ideas about abstraction and inventive painting processes.

Washington Pavilion Gala Exhibit | Entrance Gallery | Now - May 31

Celebrate and support the arts! The artists included in this year's Gala exhibition were hand-selected based on their demonstration of continued excellence in their individual practice. All works will be on auction at the Inaugural Washington Pavilion Gala on June 2.

Get Back to Work Doyg | Jerstad Gallery | Now - Nov. 27

Artist and New Zealand native Doug Burns uses collage to tell his story, and the found objects have become a reflection of his life as a working dad adjusting to a busy life. Can you see pieces of yourself in Doug's work?

A Gateway to a Place Between | Young Artists Gallery | Now - Aug. 21

The Young Artists Gallery is dedicated to giving university students an entry point into fine art and showcasing how amazing talent gets its start in our community. On exhibit now, experience meaningful artwork from the students at South Dakota State University's art program.

Cat, Tiger, Cat | Shultz Gallery | Now - June 19

Judith R. Peterson's exhibit asks us to look at cats and consider our relationship with them. What do we see when we look at cats? What are cats thinking when they look back at us? Who is the tiger cat?

In addition to these new exhibitions, the Visual Arts Center features Northern Plains Tribal artists in the Egger Gallery and a sampling of new works from the permanent collection in the Contemporary Gallery. The Raven Children's Studio also offers crayons, chalk, drawing supplies and more to expose and engage our youngest visitors in the arts.

Coming soon to the Visual Arts Center:

How to Say Goodbye | Bates Trimble Gallery | May 6 - Oct. 30

Amber Hansen is a muralist and visual artist who creates socially engaged and community-based artwork and promotes creative engagement for all ages. In her paintings you will find a reflection of what she has gained and lost in the past two years. In the summer of 2020, she buried a lifelong companion-a horse named Autumn, and her memory continues to live on in Hansen's work.

Special artist reception on Free First Friday:

Join us for Free First Friday on May 6, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.! The Visual Arts Center will be a stop on the Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk, and the evening will include artist receptions, a cash bar, a live band and free cake! Sip some wine and support local artists.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.