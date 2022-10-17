Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets on sale Friday, October 21, 10 a.m. A special online only presale Thursday, October 20, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m..

Oct. 17, 2022  
Lewis Black Brings OFF THE RAILS TO Orpheum Theater In February 2023

Lewis Black: OFF THE RAILS comes to Orpheum Theater (315 North Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, Sd 57104) on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life's hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. A GRAMMY Award-winning stand-up, Black performs his critically acclaimed shows more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Since 2014 Black has done over 400 live streaming shows, called "THE RANT IS DUE", at the end of each of his standup performances.

Adding his own unique style, Black delivers audience-written rants which have been submitted from the fans at his show and throughout the world. These rants are now available on Black's podcast, "Rant Cast". Black is the longest-running contributor to "THE DAILY SHOW" on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. His most recent special is "Thanks for Risking Your Life" (2020). He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album "Stark Raving Black" and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials "BLACK ON BROADWAY". In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award-winning film from Pixar, "Inside Out". A published playwright, he's written over 40 plays and has found his work performed throughout the country, including at the A.C.T. Theatre, the Magic Theatre, The Williamstown Theatre Festival and The Public Theatre.

Lewis is dedicated to a number of charitable organizations including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Rogosin Institute and The 52nd Street Project. A seasoned USO tour veteran, he's performed for the troops on three Christmas tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Great tickets are available at JadePresents.com, WashingtonPavilion.org or call 605-367-6000.



