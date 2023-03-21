Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Larry Fleet and Carter Faith Come To The District In July 2023

Mar. 21, 2023  

Larry Fleet with special guest Carter Faith are coming to The District on Friday, July 14th. Tickets start at $26.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, March 24 at 10:00am. Purchase tickets at thedistrictsf.com and pepperentertainment.com.

Blue-collar, Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, he spent tireless hours working construction jobs - never losing sight of his dream to make music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road. Shortly thereafter, Fleet was sharing the stage with one of his heroes - Willie Nelson - and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community, co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths Rhett Akins, Brett James, and Kendell Marvel.

The hard-working family man is turning heads now with full-length album, Stack of Records (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi, the follow up to his aptly titled first project, Workin' Hard. Breakout hit "Where I Find God" - a powerful ode to finding peace in a higher power's presence - is featured on the new set, garnering Fleet praise for his "emotive vocals" (Billboard) and amassing over 27 million official music video views. Fleet just wrapped a run supporting Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour and is on the road now on his first-ever headlining 'One For The Road Tour.'

Combining the emotive lyricism and pointed perspective of Taylor Swift with the chill aesthetic and refreshing candor of Kacey Musgraves, Carter Faith has been named the "future of the next 10 years of Nashville" by Whiskey Jam curator Ward Guenther. Originally from Davidson, North Carolina, Faith began crafting lyrics as a way to make sense of the world around her. Faith has performed at many Nashville venues, including closing out a sold-out show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. She has also shared the stage with artists like Cole Swindell, Old Dominion, Chris Young and many more. Faith has amassed a total of over twenty million streams with her recent releases "Leaving Tennessee," "Easy Pill," and single "Joyride" that is the leading track on her debut EP LET LOVE BE LOVE out now.

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music Awards. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.




