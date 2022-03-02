Keep Learning During Our No School STEAM Day at Washington Pavilion, March 18

Just because school is on a break does not mean the learning has to stop! Spend Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Washington Pavilion learning about STEAM - science, technology, engineering, art and math. Children will have a productive, educational and fun time off from school in an exciting, engaging environment.

No School STEAM Days give families the opportunity for an affordable day camp on Sioux Falls School District in-service days. Students will explore the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center, watch a science-focused movie in the Wells Fargo CineDome and participate in an art lab and hand-on activities in partnership with Sanford Promise educators. Students will use different scientific techniques to visualize human cells and DNA, including extracting DNA from fruit and using microscopes to see cells.

"We want to give kids in our community the opportunity to learn more about science, technology, engineering, art and math - all with the goal to expand their creativity and critical thinking skills. The best part is that at the Washington Pavilion, kids can be enriched and entertained!" says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Known as the regional home for arts and science education for more than two decades, the Washington Pavilion recently launched a new focus on STEAM education to create new learning opportunities for regional youth. STEAM education is an approach to learning that encourages children to exercise both creativity and logic at the same time.

Space is still available for the No School STEAM Day on March 18. Cost is $25 per child, and scholarships also are offered. Register online at WashingtonPavilion.org/STEAMDay, stop by the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.