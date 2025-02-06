Journey Into The Unknown At COSMOS AND COCKTAILS On February 20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Washington Pavilion will host its next Cosmos and Cocktails event on Thursday, February 20, from 6–9 p.m. Guests 21+ will have the opportunity to experience the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium without the kiddos and take in all kinds of astrological fun.

“Cosmos and Cocktails is a chance to explore the mysteries of the universe — this time, with a spotlight on the fascinating phenomenon of black holes,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education and Museums. “From specialty cocktails to a captivating new planetarium film, it's an evening of discovery, fun and cosmic wonder designed just for adults.”

This exciting evening will include:

Showings of a NEW full-dome film titled “Into the Void: The Mysteries of Black Holes” in the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Unlimited access to the Kirby Science Discovery Center, including NEW interactive exhibits in the Discovery Den.

Unlimited access to the Visual Arts Center, including NEW exhibitions of beautiful depictions of the Heartland and abstract interpretations of nature as well as the last chance to see the traveling exhibition “Your Place in the Universe.”

Specialty cocktails, wine and beer available for purchase. Plus, a fun mocktail, too!

Gourmet ice cream, fresh popcorn, wraps, sandwiches, candy and cold beverages available at Parlour.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Ticket price includes museums access and one film showing. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Cosmos.

Comments