Journey Into The Unknown At COSMOS AND COCKTAILS On February 20

The Washington Pavilion will host its next Cosmos and Cocktails event on Thursday, February 20, from 6–9 p.m. Guests 21+ will have the opportunity to experience the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium without the kiddos and take in all kinds of astrological fun.
“Cosmos and Cocktails is a chance to explore the mysteries of the universe — this time, with a spotlight on the fascinating phenomenon of black holes,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education and Museums. “From specialty cocktails to a captivating new planetarium film, it's an evening of discovery, fun and cosmic wonder designed just for adults.”
This exciting evening will include:
Tickets for the event are on sale now. Ticket price includes museums access and one film showing. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Cosmos.
