IRATION - ZEN ISLAND TOUR Announced At The District

Iration is bringing their Zen Island Tour with special guests Tropidelic and Kash'd Out to The District in Sioux Falls, SD on Sunday, May 8th. Tickets for the show start at $30.00 plus applicable fees and are on sale Friday, February 4th at at 12:00pm.

Iration has a natural affinity for reggae and island sounds. Their love and appreciation for music spans across a wide range of styles and genres including rock, pop, R&B and funk.

Over the past 15 years, the celebrated five-piece - Micah Pueschel [Lead Vocals / Guitar], Adam Taylor [Bass], Joe Dickens [Drums], Cayson Peterson [Keyboard / Synth] and Micah Brown [Guitar / Vocals] - have perfected their distinct hybrid style of music, blending all influences together as evidenced on their seventh, and most recent, full-length album Coastin' [Three Prong Records). A record about being thankful for the moments that we have.

Iration has been touring nationally since 2008, performing at festivals nationwide from Lollapalooza to Sunfest and Hangout, closing stages at festivals like Bottlerock and Outside Lands. The Hawaiian-bred musicians look forward to spreading their original sound and 'Aloha spirit' all the while never forgetting to get a surf in when possible.

