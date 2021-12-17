Holiday Fun For The Whole Family Announced At The Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion has an active schedule of programs for families to enjoy during holiday break. The Kirby Science Discovery Center (KSDC), Visual Arts Center (VAC) and Wells Fargo CineDome offer a variety of fun and engaging activities from movies to science to art.

"We have an experience for you - no matter your age or interest," said Darrin Smith, President & CEO. "Engaging and interactive science exhibits and demonstrations, a classic holiday movie, inspiring art shows and even an on-site café for a bite to eat. There's something for everyone."

Kirby Science Discovery Center

Enjoy three floors of interactive exhibits at the KSDC - the kids will never want to go home! Experience our touring exhibition "Bug Squad" and imagine what life is like as a bug as you crawl, fly and jump through this high-energy exhibit.

"The Polar Express" Movie

The Wells Fargo CineDome features holiday favorite "The Polar Express" playing select dates through December 31. Guests can enjoy a special treat with the movie; cocoa and cookies are available to purchase at the Radley Rex Snack Shack concessions counter.

Visual Arts Center

The Visual Arts Center offers eight galleries of inspiring local and regional art exhibitions. Kids love the creative space located in the Raven Children's Studio where they can write a letter to Santa, draw a fun holiday picture and much more.

Leonardo's Café

This on-site café is a convenient restaurant with food fare to please all ages and appetites. Open for lunch Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Outdoor Holiday Décor and Nightly Light Show

Visit Sioux Falls' largest Christmas tree and enjoy a nightly outdoor light show synced to favorite holiday songs.

Noon Year's Eve

On Friday, December 31, celebrate New Year's Eve early with mascot Radley Rex and a delightful balloon drop. What a great way to say farewell to 2021!

For more information on times, dates, hours, admission rates and additional activities, please visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/happyholidays.