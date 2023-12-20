Harper Lee's 'TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To Play At The Washington Pavilion January 12–14

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. Starring Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, the production will premiere at the Washington Pavilion with five performances January 12–14, 2024!

“This powerful production injects a deeper resonance into our 25th performance season,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Audiences are sure to be left in awe, not only because of the immense talent within the cast, but also because of the authenticity and depth conveyed on stage. It promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who see it.”

Tickets are still available throughout the five-performance run, including two matinees and three evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to Click Here or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch has been embraced by critics and audiences alike. His performance has been called “Easily the most powerful work I've seen from Richard Thomas” (BWW Charlotte), “A memorable performance rarely seen in a touring Broadway production” (Curtain Up Phoenix), and “Sheer perfection - this role was made to be played by Thomas” (Around the Town Chicago). The Buffalo News proclaims “Both modestly human and divinely heroic. All rise for Richard Thomas,” and the Dallas Voice declares “Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch is at the height of his career.”

Since its tour launch in March 2022, the First National Tour of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, been seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,107,617 as of July 2, 2023) and hailed as “A must-see” (Northwest Herald, Chicago), “The most powerful telling of this story you'll ever experience” (St. Paul Pioneer-Press) and “Amazing — a perfect 10!” (KOA News Radio, Denver).

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021, and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD concluded its run on London's West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.