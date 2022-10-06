Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOREVER YOUNG Comes To Washington Pavillion Next Week

FOREVER YOUNG is an exciting new look at the greatest hits of all time.

Oct. 06, 2022  

FOREVER YOUNG will be coming to the Washington Pavilion on October 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Packed full of pop, rock and country classics, this nostalgic compilation of songs is perfect for music lovers through the decades.

Select tickets are now $10 off through October 11 when you use the promo code YOUNG.

Set in a suburban basement, FOREVER YOUNG is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography and, most importantly, a story of five best friends who discover that a record player can truly change everything.

"This show is nostalgic entertainment at its finest. Good luck trying not to sing along to hit after hit," says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for the Washington Pavilion.

FOREVER YOUNG is an exciting new look at the greatest hits of all time. Starring the most talented guys you'll ever meet, FOREVER YOUNG takes you back to the music of your youth, back to the moment you discovered what it meant to set the record down, push play and tune in!

Come check out cast members Brad Baker, Josh Sassanella, Michael Fisher, Nick Moulton and Jacob Estes as they rock their way across the country!

Classic songs such as "Brown Eyed Girl," "Ring of Fire," "It's My Life," "Life Is a Highway," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Under Pressure" and more can be heard at this not-to-miss event.

To purchase tickets at the reduced price, go to WashingtonPavilion.org, add the promotional code YOUNG before you check out, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit www.washingtonpavilion.org.





More Hot Stories For You


Warhol, Pollock, Lichtenstein, and More Featured In New Visual Arts Center ExhibitWarhol, Pollock, Lichtenstein, and More Featured In New Visual Arts Center Exhibit
October 5, 2022

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion is currently home to over 70 original works by more than 50 of the country's most celebrated artists including Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Chuck Close, Willem de Kooning, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Thomas Moran and more.
Tickets on Sale Now for Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Fall Performance SeriesTickets on Sale Now for Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Fall Performance Series
September 30, 2022

Tickets on sale now for Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Fall Performance Series. 
Next Week, Art and Food Enthusiasts Will Celebrate THE TASTE OF SIOUX FALLSNext Week, Art and Food Enthusiasts Will Celebrate THE TASTE OF SIOUX FALLS
September 30, 2022

Tickets are still available for the Taste of Sioux Falls! This exclusive fundraising event for SculptureWalk will take place on Thursday, October 6, from 5:30–8:30 p.m.
Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde – The Musical. Hannah Bonnett will play America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods.  
South Dakoka Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan In Concert In Rapid CitySouth Dakoka Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan In Concert In Rapid City
September 20, 2022

After releasing 'Azwan', an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Rapid City, South Dakota where on Wednesay evening September 21st, the Dahl Fine Art Center welcomes him to perform a concert on their stage.