CHICAGO Comes to the Washington Pavilion This Month

CHICAGO will arrive at the Washington Pavilion this month. Tickets are on sale now for four performances from March 27–29.

“The enduring legacy of CHICAGO speaks for itself. It's a show filled with energy, style and spectacle, and we can't wait for Sioux Falls audiences to experience the thrill of Broadway's best right here at the Pavilion,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. You've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still … CHICAGO.

The cast of CHICAGO features Ellie Roddy as Roxie Hart, Taylor Lane as Velma Kelly, Connor Sullivan returning as Billy Flynn, Illeana “illy” Kirven returning as Matron “Mama” Morton, Andrew Metzger as Amos Hart and D. Fillinger as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Malachi Alexander, Lindsay Lee Alhady, Timothy Scott Brausch, Faith Jordan Candino, Christopher Cline, Teryn Cuozzo, Josh England, Roberto Facchin, Serena Kozusko, Zoie Lee, Eliza Levy, Ryan McInnes, Emiliano Morales, Simeon Rawls, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Brad Weatherford and Christina Youngblood.

CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

This tour will be directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features scenic design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig and casting by ARC.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

