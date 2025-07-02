Broadway Single Tickets at Washington Pavilion to go on Sale in July

Shows include CLUE, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and more.
You don’t have to travel far to experience the magic of Broadway. Each season, the Washington Pavilion brings major national tours to downtown Sioux Falls, giving audiences the chance to see spectacular, big-city productions without ever leaving the region.
“Our upcoming season is packed with Broadway blockbusters — from exciting new debuts to timeless favorites,” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer for Washington Pavilion Management Inc. “We’re proud to continue offering shows that are both exceptional and accessible, right here in our community.”
Single tickets to individual performances go on sale soon, with early access offered to close friends of the Pavilion:
July 9: Washington Pavilion Donors
July 11: Washington Pavilion Members & Subscribers
July 16: Washington Pavilion Facebook Followers
July 18: General Public
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical............................................. Oct. 14–19, 2025
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL........... Dec. 23–27, 2025
MRS. DOUBTFIRE........................................................................... Jan. 30–Feb. 1, 2026
MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical........................................................ Feb. 24–March 1, 2026
CLUE................................................................................................. March 27–29, 2026
Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN............................................... April 30–May 2, 2026
Season subscriptions for all six shows and Choose Your Own Four (CYO4) mini packages are still available. Bundle for the best pricing and priority access to seats — assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
