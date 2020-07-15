Black Hills Playhouse Postpones the Remainder of Their 2020 Season

Black Hills Playhouse has cancelled the remainder of their 2020 season including SOMETHING ROTTEN, THE GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, and THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME.

They will continue working on education programs and are resolved to come back strong in 2021

In 2020, the BHP is a robust regional theatre and theatrical service organization. The Black Hills Playhouse, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to deliver exceptional theatre programs that engage diverse people and strengthen South Dakota communities. Dedicated patrons and BHP alums have attended and supported operations for decades.

