Ben Folds Comes to Sioux Falls in October

Emmy-nominated, multi-platinum selling music artist Ben Folds will be live at Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on Friday, October 4, as part of his Paper Airplane Request Tour. Tickets start at $44 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m.

Fans during each of the shows will be invited to launch their song requests to the stage via paper airplanes.

Show Details, Tickets And Pre-Show VIP Packages Here

About Ben Folds

Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation.

The Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

For the past three decades, he’s toured as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras. A New York Times Best Selling author and podcast host, Ben also composes for film, tv and theatre, guest stars in films and TV, and is in his seventh year serving as the Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, DC.

A longtime advocate for arts and music education funding, Ben launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina entitled “Keys For Kids.” On the national level, he’s active as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

