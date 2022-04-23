BWW Review: TRIUMPH OF LOVE at Wayne S. Knutson Theatre

TRIUMPH OF LOVE was most certainly a triumph of musical theatre Friday night at the Wayne S. Knutson Theatre on the campus of University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota. Based on a comic play by Marivaux, first performed in 1732, the story of the house of Hermocrates in Sparta, Ancient Greece, and the comedy of trying to reclaim the throne for Prince Agis is a very entertaining story with lots of somewhat predictable twists but great fun nonetheless

This Day of Days with Ms. Megan Gilbreath in the role of Hesione set the tone for the evening with a vocal power that was hard for the rest of the cast to match. Her voice was a clarion call of the evening's purpose in pitch perfect tones and dramatic intensity that felt like it was filling every pore of this audience member's being. If I had any reservations about driving an hour to Vermillion on a Friday night to see this show, they were immediately dispelled upon hearing the opening number.

The cast is small, and the talent is LARGE in this production. From the technical aspects executed with precision to the directing and choreography, so beautifully thought out; it was clearly a labor of love bringing it to the stage for Casey Paradies. I found myself thinking that this young man had poured his very soul into every moment of the production.The style of movement and physical comedy was very precise and the bawdier gestures were hilarious and yet, not inappropriate. Musical Director, Christopher Larson is to be commended for bringing out the best in the varied experience and abilities of his cast

The stage movements of Joshua Young, the Harlequin were a highlight to behold. His facial expressions were elastic and somewhat spastic at times, making for some of the most memorable visual memories of the night. Tyler Wilson as Hermocrates, had some lovely character development and was a vocally brilliant addition to the ensemble. His transformation in Act II from monotone intellect to a giddy lovesick suitor was a delight. Corine played by Mariah Seeley sang Mr Right with a lusty and comedic gusto, and had some madcap scenes with both of her "Mr Right's" separately and ultimately "a trois" which was even more amusing. Toward the end of Act I, when Hesione, played by Megan Gilbreath, sings Serenity, she exhibits mastery of the lower register of her vocal range with a control and emotion that was deeply moving.

Zach Lopez as Agis, and Kylie Groves at Princess Leonide are a nicely matched vocal duo. Neither one overpowers the other and the physical agility and seemingly unending energy of Ms. Groves is a true pleasure to behold. I appreciated the calmer, more thoughtful characterization of Agis from Mr. Lopez. Logan Kehoe as Dimas the gardener was well suited to his role as the partner to Harlequin in their clown-like antics throughout the production. Their song Henchmen Are Forgotten was a madcap spectacle of song and dance, and a comedy high point of the evening.

Have a Little Faith performed by Mariah Seeley was one of my favorite songs in the show. The melody and lyrics are of the sort that you can leave the theatre humming it to yourself. The costume designs by Cassie Kay Hoppas had a beautiful array of color, texture, style and construction. Wig designs by Brittany Lewis were inventive and artistic and added a lovely layer to the character personas. The lighting designs by Ayden Whitney hit the perfect note in highlighting the gaiety on stage. The sound mix of recorded tracks and microphone actor voices was mostly impressive. There were a few times when Leonide was overpowered by the track and the mix needed adjustment for her expressive interpretations of the lyrics. Sound design with some delightful effects were adeptly executed Jonathan Allender-Zivic. All in all, the amplified sound was some of the best I have heard in the season. It is clear to me that good equipment is paramount to the success of that endeavor. The scenic designs of Victor E. Shonk were broad strokes in interpretation of the garden setting and the catalyst for some hilarious entrances and exits.

TRIUMPH OF LOVE, by USD Theatre, is a brilliant example of the quality of educational and cultural experience at the University of South Dakota.