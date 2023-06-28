BEETLEJUICE, MEAN GIRLS And More On Sale At Washington Pavilion, July 22

The Washington Pavilion has announced the on-sale schedule for single tickets to its 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Season. Close friends of the Washington Pavilion, including donors, subscribers, members and Facebook followers, receive early access.

Single tickets to the individual shows* will go on sale:

July 12: Washington Pavilion Donors

July 15: Washington Pavilion Subscribers and Members

July 20: Washington Pavilion Facebook Followers

July 22: General Public

Tickets start at just $29. Next season's fabulous lineup includes two new weeklong blockbusters and fan favorites.

Season includes:

BEETLEJUICE*.................................................................Sept. 26–Oct. 1, 2023

Disney's ALADDIN.............................................................Nov. 28–Dec. 3, 2023

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD...............................................Jan. 12–14, 2024

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL.................................. Feb. 16–17, 2024

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR..........................................March 29–30, 2024

MEAN GIRLS.....................................................................April 15–17, 2024

Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions of all six shows and Choose Your Own Four (CYO4) mini subscription packages are still available. Bundle all six shows for the best pricing. It's like getting one show for FREE! The best available seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

To purchase either a Series package or single show tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows, or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue.

* Tickets to BEETLEJUICE are on sale now!

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.