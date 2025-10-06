BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Launches Washington Pavilion’s 2025–26 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Washington Pavilion will open its 2025–26 Broadway Season with the high-voltage hit BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, running October 14–19, 2025.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical has thrilled millions worldwide and now brings its spectacular stage magic to Sioux Falls.

Following an acclaimed 18-month Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre, which concluded in January 2025, the production continues its global success with upcoming runs in Hamburg, Tokyo, and Sydney, alongside its ongoing hit in London’s West End. Since premiering at Manchester Opera House in 2020, the show has been hailed by critics as “a jaw-dropping spectacle that hits all the right buttons” (USA Today) and “a wild ride” (The New York Times).

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who accidentally travels back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean built by his eccentric friend, Doc Brown. Before he can return to 1985, he must make sure his high-school-aged parents fall in love to save his own existence.

Based on the iconic 1985 film, Back to the Future: The Musical features a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and classic songs from the movie including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” The production is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando with choreography by Chris Bailey, scenic and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, and video design by Finn Ross. Musical supervision and arrangements are by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, illusions by Chris Fisher, and casting by Tara Rubin.

“To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this—and your kids are gonna love it too!” said co-creator Bob Gale. “If Bob Zemeckis and I had told our younger selves in 1980 that our script would one day become a Broadway musical, we’d have called it crazy. But sometimes, crazy ideas make the best entertainment.”

Lead producer Colin Ingram added, “Back to the Future: The Musical has sold over 600,000 tickets across North America, and Marty, Doc, and the citizens of Hill Valley can’t wait to keep thrilling audiences with this groundbreaking stagecraft.”

The Original Cast Recording is available from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl and a deluxe two-disc edition with never-before-heard demos. The official behind-the-scenes companion book, Creating Back to the Future: The Musical by Michael Klastorin, is available from Abrams Books.

Tickets for Back to the Future: The Musical at the Washington Pavilion are on sale now. For more information, visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com.