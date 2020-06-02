Arena Dance Academy Holds Socially-Distanced Class
Siouxland News has reported that Siouxland Dance Academy has opened it's doors and is welcoming back students! After more than 10 weeks of online classes, the company held a socially-distanced class outside.
Read the full story HERE.
Kayla Kellen, Director of Dance at the Arena Sports Academy shared:
"Today we are celebrating our reopen, we are having our of our athletes come and do a dance in our parking lot,"
"We are so excited! It looks a little different than before, but, at least we get to be back practicing again," said Gretchen Cooper, an Arena Sports Academy parent.
Check out the full story HERE.