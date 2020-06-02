Arena Dance Academy Holds Socially-Distanced Class

Siouxland News has reported that Siouxland Dance Academy has opened it's doors and is welcoming back students! After more than 10 weeks of online classes, the company held a socially-distanced class outside.

Read the full story HERE.

Kayla Kellen, Director of Dance at the Arena Sports Academy shared:

"Today we are celebrating our reopen, we are having our of our athletes come and do a dance in our parking lot,"

"We are so excited! It looks a little different than before, but, at least we get to be back practicing again," said Gretchen Cooper, an Arena Sports Academy parent.

Check out the full story HERE.

