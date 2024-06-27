2024-25 Pavilion Performance Season Tickets Go On Sale To The Public July 20

Close friends of the Washington Pavilion, including donors, subscribers, members and Facebook followers, receive early access.
The Washington Pavilion is excited to announce the on-sale schedule for single tickets to its 2024-25 Pavilion Performance Season. Close friends of the Washington Pavilion, including donors, subscribers, members and Facebook followers, receive early access.
Single tickets to the individual shows will go on sale:
Tickets start at just $35. Next season's fabulous lineup includes both iconic stage performances and Sioux Falls debuts of new musicals.
SHREK – THE MUSICAL, Oct. 24–26, 2024
HADESTOWN, Jan. 17–19, 2025
TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, Feb. 21–23, 2025
CHICAGO, March 27–29, 2025
SIX, May 28–June 1, 2025
THE ADDAMS FAMILY, June 20–22, 2025
COME FROM AWAY, Jan. 7–9, 2025
Tickets for THE BOOK OF MORMON on May 2–3, 2025, will be available at a later on-sale date.
Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions of all six shows and Choose Your Own Four (CYO4) mini subscription packages are still available. Bundle all six shows for the best pricing. It's like getting one show for FREE! The best available seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
To purchase either a Series package or single show tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows, or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue.
Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.
