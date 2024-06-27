2024-25 Pavilion Performance Season Tickets Go On Sale To The Public July 20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Pavilion is excited to announce the on-sale schedule for single tickets to its 2024-25 Pavilion Performance Season. Close friends of the Washington Pavilion, including donors, subscribers, members and Facebook followers, receive early access.

Single tickets to the individual shows will go on sale:

July 10: Washington Pavilion Donors

July 13: Washington Pavilion Subscribers and Members

July 18: Washington Pavilion Facebook Followers

July 20: General Public

Tickets start at just $35. Next season's fabulous lineup includes both iconic stage performances and Sioux Falls debuts of new musicals.

Lineup of Shows

SHREK – THE MUSICAL, Oct. 24–26, 2024

HADESTOWN, Jan. 17–19, 2025

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, Feb. 21–23, 2025

CHICAGO, March 27–29, 2025

SIX, May 28–June 1, 2025

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, June 20–22, 2025

Additional Show

COME FROM AWAY, Jan. 7–9, 2025

Tickets for THE BOOK OF MORMON on May 2–3, 2025, will be available at a later on-sale date.

Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions of all six shows and Choose Your Own Four (CYO4) mini subscription packages are still available. Bundle all six shows for the best pricing. It's like getting one show for FREE! The best available seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

To purchase either a Series package or single show tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows, or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

