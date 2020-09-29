Wild Rice Presents RICE BALL 2020: MASKQUERADE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual gala takes place on 3 October.

Wild Rice will present RICE BALL 2020: MASKQUERADE, the 19th annual WILD RICE Charity Gala. The virtual gala takes place on 3 October.

The WILD RICE Ball, one of the most anticipated events on Singapore's social calendar, will be going virtual this year due to COVID-19. Fun, engaging and fabulous, it will be streamed 'live' from our home in Funan into the comfort and safety of yours.

With the global pandemic compelling the closure of our theatre complex since March and the cancellation of all our shows, this is WILD RICE's most critical fundraiser yet.

For further information on ticket pricing and to reserve your place, click here.

