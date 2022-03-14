Tickets Are On Sale For QUASIMODO, A Musical Story By Sing'theatre

Be transported to the magic of Paris and witness the truly unforgettable story - The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which will come to life on 15 April, exactly three years after the famed Cathedral was engulfed in flames, an event that devastated the world.

Quasimodo, A Musical Story features songs from the internationally lauded smash-hit musical Notre Dame de Paris, famously known for its intoxicating music and deep emotional appeal.

Quasimodo is a dramatic tale of impossible love and jealousy doomed by injustice and hypocrisy, which remains timeless and relevant in today's society. Experience this musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's (Les Misérables) 1831 novel Notre Dame de Paris which follows the perils of the kind hunchbacked bell-ringer of the Cathedral, Quasimodo. Watching from the spires of Notre Dame, Quasimodo falls in love with Esmeralda, a captivatingly sensual Bohemian girl. Adding to the emotional web are the morally conflicted Priest Frollo and the unfaithful Captain Phoebus, who also long for Esmeralda's love. In this tale of lust and love so true, who shall emerge unscathed?

Directed by Nathalie Ribette, Quasimodo features a stellar cast of both established theatre talents (Hossan Leong, George Chan, Vanessa Kee) as well as theatre debuts (TJ Taylor, Joash Zheng, Preston Lim and Gabrielle Rae Sammy).

Quasimodo will run from 15 to 24 April 2022 at Alliance Française Theatre, thanks to the support of presenting sponsor BNP Paribas.

Get your tickets now at https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/quasimodo0422.