Singapore's First Musical Theatre Fringe Festival Launched By Sing'theatre

Musical Theatre Fringe Festival (MTFF) produced by Sing'theatre, is Singapore's first and only arts festival dedicated to celebrating Musical Theatre that will run from 22nd July to 7th August 2022. With 16 shows, 7 workshops and 10 talks & events, this ambitious new festival has something for everyone. The festival shines a spotlight on local musicals, fantastic local & international performers and brings together audiences to WATCH, LEARN and ENGAGE in Musical Theatre like never before.

Are you a musical theatre fan? An aspiring performer? Or someone who has no clue about musicals? With MTFF's extensive array of programs, no one will be left out and in fact, we guarantee that you will be spoilt for choice! Witness the incubation of original and local works with Tissue Aunty The Musical by CariCapture Theatre, Jack The Musical Read by Dwayne Tan, The Hidden Singapore Musical by Karen Lim and many more. Level up your performing skills through international workshops held by Natalie Weiss (USA) and Luka Anthony (UK) along with specialised Song and Dance workshops by the local 7/8 Musical Collective. Have a relaxing evening with family and friends at The Projector watching musical theatre movies and surround yourselves with the Musical Theatre Community at our Open Mic sessions.

To top it all off, our headline shows will be two showstopping Broadway fringe shows: [title of show] and In Pieces, starring award winning performers including Mina Kaye, Benjamin Chow, Seong Hui Xuan, and the next generation of Singapore talents!

Festival Artistic Director TJ Taylor shares his vision of festival as "Singapore has a thriving Musical Theatre scene but genre has never been solely celebrated with a festival of its own. So, through this festival I wanted to shine a fabulous spotlight and provide a platform for performers of all backgrounds to share their works, develop their skills and increase the exposure of Musical Theatre to audiences in Singapore."