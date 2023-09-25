Performances are 29-30 September 2023.
SSO Gala: Mischa Maisky and Han-na Chang comes to Victoria Concert Hall this week. Performances are 29-30 September 2023.
We begin with two pieces from the 1870s: Wagner’s serene Siegfried Idyll, a tender birthday gift to his wife, followed by one of the most admired cello concertos of all time – Saint-Saëns’s uplifting Cello Concerto No. 1. A marvellous showcase for one of the most celebrated cellists today, Mischa Maisky. Accompanying him with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra is charismatic South Korean conductor Han-Na Chang, who also directs Mozart’s splendid Jupiter Symphony.
