RHT RAJAN MENON FOUNDATION X GENTLE BONES CHARITY CONCERT Comes to Marina Bay Sands This Weekend

Local singer-songwriter Gentle Bones returns to the stage for a good cause in collaboration with RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd (Foundation), the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, ONERHT).

Through proceeds from this charity concert, the Foundation aims to help support the well-being of those hit hardest by the pandemic, including underprivileged families, seniors, people with disabilities, and their caregivers.



This charity concert will support the FUN! Fund for Seniors (an Agency for Integrated Care initiative), PCF Sparkle Care Centres, Lions Befrienders Service Association (Singapore), Dementia Singapore Ltd, Life Community Services Society, TOUCH Community Services Limited, CaringSG Limited and It All Starts Hear.sg.



Set up by ONERHT in 2015 with the mission to do right and do good, the Foundation is a Singapore registered charity as well as a grant-making philanthropic organisation. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than SGD 3 million for more than 15 charitable organisations in line with the Foundation's four philanthropic pillars of education, the environment and sustainability, the disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports.



For more information about the Foundation, please visit website here.