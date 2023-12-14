OUR GUILTY PLEASURES Comes to Esplanade This Week

Performances are on 15 December at 7pm and 8pm.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

BALLET BY THE BAY Comes to Esplanade - Theatre on the Bay in March Photo 1 BALLET BY THE BAY Comes to Esplanade - Theatre on the Bay in March

OUR GUILTY PLEASURES Comes to Esplanade This Week

Our Guilty Pleasures features the no-holds-barred playlist of Kimberly Chan and Natalie Yeap as they sing through familiar musical theatre favourites. Diving into all facets of the genre where no title is too shameful to make this list, join Kimberly, Natalie and Joel Chua as they take you through musical theatre numbers that will definitely have you singing along!

Fill The Vamp (FTV) is a musical theatre collective helmed by homegrown practitioners Kimberly Chan and Natalie Yeap. As a collective, FTV believes in the power that lies within text and music. Ever exploring, the team strives to push their creative boundaries while infusing musical theatre across various mediums in a way that is accessible to audiences in Singapore.

Advisory: No tickets will be issued. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Language: English




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
BALLET BY THE BAY Comes to Esplanade - Theatre on the Bay in March Photo
BALLET BY THE BAY Comes to Esplanade - Theatre on the Bay in March

Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay presents its first edition of Ballet by the Bay, a ballet lovers’ weekend of classics and neo-classical works, from 22 – 24 Mar 2024. 

2
DANCE MIXTAPE Comes to Esplanade in December Photo
DANCE MIXTAPE Comes to Esplanade in December

This is street dance like you’ve never seen before! This exciting triple bill, Dance Mixtape, features a collection of street dance theatre works by international and Singapore artists, each with its own unique creative approach and concept.

3
Singtheatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December Photo
Sing'theatre Launches Fourth SINGATHON in December

In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre – NVPC, Sing'theatre is launching its fourth edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 3rd December 2023, after 3 very successful editions in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

4
Creating Music Beyond Boundaries Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week Photo
'Creating Music Beyond Boundaries' Workshop Comes to Esplanade This Week

Join acclaimed music producer Mahesh Raghvan and violinist Shravan Sridhar for an exhilarating music production workshop! As members of the band Carnatic 2.0, renowned for their captivating fusion of Carnatic and electronic music, they bring a unique perspective to the art of music creation. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
Matilda The Musical in Singapore Matilda The Musical
Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands (3/09-3/31)
Immersive Disney Animation in Singapore Immersive Disney Animation
Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands (11/18-12/31)
Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT in Singapore Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
HAMILTON in Singapore HAMILTON
Sands Theatre (4/19-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You