OUR GUILTY PLEASURES Comes to Esplanade This Week

Our Guilty Pleasures features the no-holds-barred playlist of Kimberly Chan and Natalie Yeap as they sing through familiar musical theatre favourites. Diving into all facets of the genre where no title is too shameful to make this list, join Kimberly, Natalie and Joel Chua as they take you through musical theatre numbers that will definitely have you singing along!

Fill The Vamp (FTV) is a musical theatre collective helmed by homegrown practitioners Kimberly Chan and Natalie Yeap. As a collective, FTV believes in the power that lies within text and music. Ever exploring, the team strives to push their creative boundaries while infusing musical theatre across various mediums in a way that is accessible to audiences in Singapore.

Advisory: No tickets will be issued. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Language: English