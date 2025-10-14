 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Hans Graf & Pierre-Laurent Aimard Come to Esplanade This Week

The performance is set for 16 October at 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Hans Graf & Pierre-Laurent Aimard Come to Esplanade This Week Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hans Graf & Pierre-Laurent Aimard will perform with Singapore Symphony Orchestra at Esplanade this week. The performance is set for 16 October at 7:30pm.

Subtitled Ghosts, the Concerto for Orchestra by Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan (b. 1959) is a co-commission by orchestras across Great Britain, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the USA. Come witness this riveting showpiece in its Asian premiere by the SSO and Hans Graf.

The veteran French pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard joins us to bring the kaleidoscopic frenzy of Bartók’s Second Piano Concerto, notorious for its hair-raising difficulty, before we set the stage for Prokofiev’s potent take on the loves lived and lives lost in Romeo & Juliet.



Regional Awards

Love Theater in Singapore? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Don't Miss a Singapore News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hadestown
136 ratings

Hadestown
Operation Mincemeat
78 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Oh, Mary!
95 ratings

Oh, Mary!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos