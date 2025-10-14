Hans Graf & Pierre-Laurent Aimard Come to Esplanade This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hans Graf & Pierre-Laurent Aimard will perform with Singapore Symphony Orchestra at Esplanade this week. The performance is set for 16 October at 7:30pm.

Subtitled Ghosts, the Concerto for Orchestra by Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan (b. 1959) is a co-commission by orchestras across Great Britain, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the USA. Come witness this riveting showpiece in its Asian premiere by the SSO and Hans Graf.

The veteran French pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard joins us to bring the kaleidoscopic frenzy of Bartók’s Second Piano Concerto, notorious for its hair-raising difficulty, before we set the stage for Prokofiev’s potent take on the loves lived and lives lost in Romeo & Juliet.

