GOT7's Youngjae Performs at Marina Bay Sands This Weekend

The performance is on 31 July.

Jul. 28, 2022  
GOT7 Youngjae is back in Singapore for [SUGAR] mini-concert and his second solo album of the same name! This mini-concert will be Youngjae's first performance in Singapore as a soloist.

Aside from showcasing his exquisite vocals and delivering sweet rock-pop, Youngjae will get up-close and personal with fans through send-off and fan sign segments. VIP ticket holders are entitled to group photo with Youngjae.

Ahgase, are you ready for Youngjae's first solo mini-concert in Singapore? Book your tickets now! Tickets are limited.

This event is presented to you by Durian Entertainment.





