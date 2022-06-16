FRICTION OF DISTANCE is Now Playing at Esplanade

"Friction of distance" is a geographical term describing how movement incurs some form of cost in physical effort, energy or time. This exhibition looks at how relationships and collaborations are impacted in a time where physical co-existence has become increasingly challenging. Minkyung Choi, Jo Ho, Dina Mimi and Weixin Quek Chong engage with the medium of technology to investigate how our perception of space and the increasingly nebulous divide between private and public spaces have evolved with the pandemic. Collaborating in pairs-Choi with Mimi, Ho and Quek Chong-the artists underwent a process where they engaged and experimented with varied platforms and technology, including VR Chat, chroma-key and Mozilla Hubs, to share experiences and explore issues that resonate with them. From these collapsed time-space interactions, new collaborative models emerged.

Friction of Distance presents works created collaboratively by the artists and records documenting their exchanges. The works present questions on the challenges and possibilities of using technology to forge connections and overcome physical, cultural or political barriers.

This project is co-curated with Supernormal.space, an independent art space that presents experimental works and projects. Supernomal.space is concerned with foregrounding the idea that technology can be adopted as a medium for art-making.

Friction of Distance runs through 4 September at Esplanade Tunnel. Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/visual-arts/2022/friction-of-distance?Start=20220616.