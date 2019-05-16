Disney's ALADDIN to Fly Into Singapore July 21 - Sept. 1

Singapore never had a friend like "Aladdin," which will play Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands July 21 to Sept. 1.

The beloved story is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this bold new musical. With just one rub of a magic lamp, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exotic world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. It's an unforgettable experience that includes all the cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning score and more written especially for Broadway.



This brand-new stage production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and composed by Tony Award winner Alan Menken. It features lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

This will be the only Asia stop that "Aladdin" will make, so don't miss your chance to see a "whole new world." Tap here for more information and tickets.





