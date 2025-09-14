CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Makes Southeast Asia Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on Roald Dahl's beloved classic, this spectacular stage production invites audiences on a wondrous journey with the eccentric Willy Wonka and five golden ticket winners. Its original Broadway director, Jack O'Brien, is at the helm, together with book writer David Greig, with new direction by Matt Lenz and stage wizardry design by Tim Clothier.

Broadway International Group, Broadway Asia, and Base Entertainment Asia are behind the production, featuring eye-popping visuals, original music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and beloved songs from the 1971 film, such as "Pure Imagination,” "The Candyman," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket,” written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

With over 300 performances on Broadway, starring Christian Borle as Wonka, the production has completed a four-year North American tour through 2022. It also played in London's West End, receiving two Olivier Awards, "Best Costume Design" and "Best Lighting Design."

Wonka, world-famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory is opening its gates to the lucky few, including Charlie Bucket and four others. Together they will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination, nutty squirrels, and curious Oompa-Loompas.

Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, co-owners and producers of Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia, say, “This new immersive production features miraculous special effects inspired by advanced magical concepts. We're so excited to share the breathtaking world of this beloved Broadway musical about the power of imagination and the art of invention with Singapore audiences.”

Illusion designer Clothier emphasizes the show's commitment to spectacular stagecraft, noting, "Willy Wonka is the king of imagination, and being able to design new stage wizardry for that character is a dream come true."

Also in the creative team are Joshua Bergasse, original choreography; Alison Solomon, choreography, Nate Patten and Greg Jarrett, musical supervision; Mark Thompson, set and costume design; Christine Peters, tour scenic design; Jeff Sugg, projections design; Rory Beaton, lighting design; Mike Thacker for Orbital Sound, sound design; Basil Twist, puppet design; and Doug Besterman, orchestrations; and Shaiman, musical arrangements.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic. Join the official waitlist at BaseAsia.com before September 18, 2025, for priority ticket access.

Photo: Jeremy Daniel

Love Theater in Singapore? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More