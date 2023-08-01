CHACHAMBO: TAKING FLIGHT Comes to Victoria Theatre

In Chachambo: Taking Flight, journey with a visually-impaired girl as she tries to revive an entertainment club to its former glory. From battling against revolting employees who challenge her at every turn, to discovering her mother’s struggle to raise her to stand tall, will she succeed and lead all performers with disabilities into a new dawn?

Replete with riveting drama, song and dance, be transported to the heyday swinging 60s in Singapore’s first full-length theatre production that is written and performed by an inclusive and intergenerational cast. With industry veterans such as fashion designer, Max Tan, multimedia artist, Brian Gothong Tan and music director, Dr Philip Tan as part of the distinguished creative team, Chachambo: Taking Flight reminds us to always have hope and that dreams bind us all.

This event features the pioneer cohort of ART:DIS’s BEYOND DIS:PLAY theatre training programme, performing alongside 100 over other persons with disabilities from Down Syndrome Association, APSN Tanglin School, YMCA, Lighthouse School, Yong En Care Center, Ageless Bridge Zoomers and Spring Wind Divas.