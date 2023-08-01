CHACHAMBO: TAKING FLIGHT Comes to Victoria Theatre

Performances run August 4-6.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

CATHARSIS Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend Photo 1 CATHARSIS Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend

CHACHAMBO: TAKING FLIGHT Comes to Victoria Theatre

In Chachambo: Taking Flight, journey with a visually-impaired girl as she tries to revive an entertainment club to its former glory. From battling against revolting employees who challenge her at every turn, to discovering her mother’s struggle to raise her to stand tall, will she succeed and lead all performers with disabilities into a new dawn?

Replete with riveting drama, song and dance, be transported to the heyday swinging 60s in Singapore’s first full-length theatre production that is written and performed by an inclusive and intergenerational cast. With industry veterans such as fashion designer, Max Tan, multimedia artist, Brian Gothong Tan and music director, Dr Philip Tan as part of the distinguished creative team, Chachambo: Taking Flight reminds us to always have hope and that dreams bind us all.

This event features the pioneer cohort of ART:DIS’s BEYOND DIS:PLAY theatre training programme, performing alongside 100 over other persons with disabilities from Down Syndrome Association, APSN Tanglin School, YMCA, Lighthouse School, Yong En Care Center, Ageless Bridge Zoomers and Spring Wind Divas.




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
CATHARSIS Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend Photo
CATHARSIS Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend

Blue as in the feeling, or something much more electric? In this inaugural collaboration between EVOKX Chamber Choir and The Chorallective, we sweep through various emotional landscapes. Join us and spin through joy and hope, through soulful, lush longing, and the grips of despair and anxiety, before we find the light again.

2
THE BOYZ Return to Singapore With ZENERATION Tour Photo
THE BOYZ Return to Singapore With ZENERATION Tour

CK Star Entertainment will present the Singapore leg of the tour, which is set to take place on 20 July 2023 (Thursday), 7PM (SGT), at The Star Theatre. The concert will mark their long-awaited return to Singapore after their previous fan-con here four years ago.

3
& JULIET Reveals Complete Cast for Its Asia Premiere Photo
& JULIET Reveals Complete Cast for Its Asia Premiere

Nine-time Tony Award nominee & JULIET, a hilarious jukebox musical that looks at one of the greatest love stories ever told, 'Romeo and Juliet,' from a different angle, is set to make its Asia premiere with a diverse international cast: some from ethnic communities, the others from the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

4
Learn the Frantic Assembly Method in Singapore Photo
Learn the Frantic Assembly Method in Singapore

Frantic Assembly is a world leader in devised and collaborative theatre. Whether participants are students, teachers, artists or people of any age, everyone benefits from building skills, confidence, bravery and – ultimately – creativity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chachambo: Taking Flight
Victoria Theatre (8/04-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# & Juliet
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (9/21-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cosentino : Decennium - The Greatest Live Magic Show
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (8/24-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You