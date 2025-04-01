Australia's Comedy Hypnotist Matt Hale Will Perform Live in Singapore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare to be amazed, entertained, and in stitches as world-renowned Comedy Hypnotist Matt Hale brings his hilarious, high-energy show to Singapore! Having hypnotized audiences from Australia to Vegas Matt’s show is a must-see spectacle of laughter, mind-bending imagination, and pure entertainment!

This award-winning Australian performer has wowed audiences worldwide with his unique mix of comedy, hypnosis, and audience participation—and now it's Singapore’s turn to experience the fun!

Watch your friends (or yourself!) become stars of the show in the most unpredictable ways. No scripts, no actors—just real people doing the unbelievable! Perfect for a night out with friends, date night, or an unforgettable company gathering! And the best part? Participation is always 100% voluntary! Want to be hypnotized? Step up and join the fun. Prefer to watch? Sit back and enjoy the show—the choice is yours!

Think Hypnosis is Just a Trick? We get it—hypnosis can seem unbelievable. But it’s really just a state of focused imagination! Ever been so lost in a movie that you felt like you were part of it? Or caught yourself daydreaming so vividly it felt real? That’s hypnosis—just unlocking the incredible power of your mind! Whether you're on stage or in the audience, you’re guaranteed to leave with a huge smile on your face!

Comments