A SINGAPOREAN IN PARIS By Sing'theatre is Back at the Drama Centre

Sing'theatre twice sold-out musical comedy is back at the Drama Centre with an updated script brightened up with new songs and fuelled with talented fresh blood led by Director Hossan Leong. Don't miss your chance to catch A SINGAPOREAN IN PARIS!

A SINGAPOREAN IN PARIS revolves around the experience of a Singaporean performer (Hossan himself) who travels to Paris to pursue his life-long dream of performing in a cabaret. He navigates his way around a new city, language and culture and finds himself in the company of other foreign talents, all pursuing their own dreams and overcoming their own hurdles in the City of Light.

Paris and Parisians are not always what he expects: romance is not always with wine and accordions, smiles are not at every street corner, and when there is a grève (strike), it means you probably must walk lots!

The audience will be transported into the heart of a Parisian cabaret on the song melodies of "My Way", "She", "What Now My Love", and "Sea, Sex and Sun", to name just a few.

Hossan Leong (The Importance of Being Ernest, Forever Young, Quasimodo, Dim Sum Dollies..), Peter Ong (Company), Gabrielle Rae Sammy (Quasimodo), Ethel Yap (Liao Zhai Rocks, Beauty World, Lao Jiu ) and making his debut as a singer/actor Amin Alifin (Quasimodo, LKY ) - accompanied by a four-piece musical ensemble led by Elaine W Chan- will make A SINGAPOREAN IN PARIS a passionate evening of musical celebration!

A SINGAPOREAN IN PARIS is part of "Voilah - France Singapore Festival 2022"