WICKED Comes Back to Seattle in June

WICKED, Seattle's most popular musical, will return to The Paramount Theatre from June 12 through July 7.

Tickets start at $39 and are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm).

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Having recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway, WICKED is the winner of more than 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. WICKED has been performed in more than 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has amassed more than $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

WICKED will be at Seattle's Paramount Theatre for 31 performances. The schedule for the Seattle engagement can be found here: https://www.stgpresents.org/calendar/monthcalendar/2019/6

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories