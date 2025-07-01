Village Theatre Reveals Full Casting for 22nd Annual Festival of New Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Village Theatre has announced full casting for its 22nd Annual Festival of New Musicals, taking place August 8–10, 2025, at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre in Issaquah, Washington. The beloved summer tradition celebrates new work and local artistry, with all staged readings featuring performers from the vibrant Seattle theater community.

Back for its second year as a completely free public event, the Festival filled all available seats within days. Waitlists remain open for all events, and seats will be released up to the day of each performance based on availability.

“We're thrilled to present this year's lineup,” said Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. “These shows reflect the incredible breadth of the musical theatre form—some are wildly funny, others deeply personal, all of them pushing the form in exciting directions. This is where the future of musical theatre is being made.”

Since its founding, the Village Originals program has helped launch over 180 new musicals, including Million Dollar Quartet and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal.

Managing Director Derek Watanabe added, “There’s nothing quite like the buzz on Front Street during Festival weekend—whether you’re a musical theatre superfan or brand new to the form, this is a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The 2025 Festival is sponsored by the Wilke Family Foundation, with support from Village Theatre donors committed to championing new works.

2025 Festival of New Musicals Lineup

LEWIS LOVES CLARK



Friday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Book and lyrics by Mike Ross; Music by Dylan MarcAurele

Directed by Adam Immerwahr | Music Directed by Nathan Young

Cast: Ethan Carpenter (William Clark), Nik Hagen (Meriwether Lewis), Mackenzie Neusiok (Sacagawea), T.J. Newton (Ten Bears/Cameahwait), Matt Posner (Thomas Jefferson/Carbonneau), Chandler T. Thomas (York), with Miranda Antoinette, Cammi Smith, Evan Ponyah, and Jason Weitkamp.

A comedic, genre-mashing retelling of the Lewis and Clark expedition, this tragicomic musical blends bluegrass, folk, and pop as the explorers—and a stuffed dog—face personal demons and absurd challenges on their way west.

DEAR MR. C

Saturday, August 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Book, music, and additional lyrics by Tidtaya Sinutoke; Lyrics by Lily Ali-Oshatz and Naomi Matlow

Directed by Keng S. Meateanuwat | Music Directed by R.J. Tancioco

Cast: Alegra Batara (The Writer), with Candice Song Donehoo, Diana Huey, and Danny Kam.

This verbatim, indie-pop musical memoir weaves traditional Thai lullabies into a deeply personal story of identity, loss, and healing following a life-changing phone call from home.

JET CITY IMPROV PRESENTS: AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL!

Saturday, August 9 at 5:00 p.m.

An all-new musical created on the spot based on your title suggestion—no script, no plan, just pure chaos and creativity from the quick-thinking cast of Jet City Improv. One performance only.

THE GOREE ALL-GIRL STRING BAND

Saturday, August 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Book and lyrics by Jenny Stafford; Music and lyrics by Artie Sievers; Story by Ashley Monroe, Artie Sievers, and Jenny Stafford

Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe | Music Directed by Elisa Money

Cast: Andi Alhadeff (Burma), Anne Allgood (Mrs. Heath), Anabel Chacon (Ruby Mae), Harter Clingman (Nelson), Sarah Rose Davis (Reable), Eric Polani Jensen (Captain Heath), Cassi Q Kohl (Mozelle), Hannah Schuerman (Bonnie), Jasmine Jean Sim (Jerry Lee), and Jeffery Wallace (Paul).

Based on a true story, this powerful and joyful musical follows six incarcerated women in 1930s Texas who form a string band and win fame on a prison radio show as they play—and sing—their way toward redemption.

LEGENDALE

Sunday, August 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Music by Andrea Daly | Book and lyrics by Jeff Bienstock | Story by Bienstock and Daly

Directed by Kathryn Van Meter | Music Directed by David Taylor Gomes

Cast: Drew Bates, Christopher Clark, Lucas Delamarter, Nick DeSantis, Ays Garcia, Alexander Kilian, Andrew Knickerbocker, Ellen McLain (Voiceover), and Lauren Paris.

When Andy’s real life falls apart, he escapes into his favorite online RPG, Legendale. But a glitchy milkmaid avatar may hold the key to rediscovering his inner hero. A heartfelt musical comedy about gaming, grief, and the need to play.

Comments

