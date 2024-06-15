Video: Watch Trailer for SPRING AWAKENING at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the new trailer from Spring Awakening at The 5th Avenue Theatre, running now through June 30th, in the video here!

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores self-discovery, desire, sex, insecurity, and the pressures of young adult life in a repressive society. With a score of contemporary rock music that changed how Broadway thinks about musicals, Spring Awakening promises to provoke thought, spark conversation, and leave a lasting impact on audiences.

With music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening is based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind. A poignant and powerful coming-of-age story that delves into the lives of teenagers in 19th-century Germany, the show focuses on themes of teenage rebellion, the clash between generations, and the consequence of societal silence; issues which are as prevalent today as they were when the play was first written.

Directed by Jay Santos, whose innovative vision for both Sweeney Todd and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast previously garnered acclaim throughout the Seattle theater scene, this rendition of Spring Awakening will push boundaries and challenge conventions, offering a fresh perspective on this modern classic favorite. Audiences can expect a dynamic blend of music, movement, and storytelling that will transport them to the heart of the story and leave them breathless with emotion.

The cast is filled with fresh, young talent, many of whom are making their debut at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Taking on the lead roles of Wendla and Melchior are Caitlin Sarwono and Ricky Spaulding. Audiences may remember Sarwono as the Ariel Understudy from Disney’s The Little Mermaid this past fall. Spaulding was most recently seen in The Bed Trick at Seattle Shakespeare. Joining Sarwono and Spaulding are Alexander Kilian (Sweeney Todd) as Moritz, Dedra D. Woods as The Adult Woman, Lauren Drake as Ilse, Michael Sharon (White Christmas) as The Adult Men, Anabel Chacón as Thea, Andrew Knickerbocker as Pit Singer, Anteia DeLaney as Anna, Ciara Alyse Harris as Martha, CJ Lorentz as Otto, Isaiah “Roze” Hsu as Georg, James Schilling as Hanschen, Sage Suzerris as Ernst, and Sophie Bee Kashman as Pit Singer. Also included in the cast are Beth DeVries, Donovan Mahannah, Drew Bates, Lucas Delamarter, Megan May Chang, Nina Romano, and Richard Nguyen Sloniker.

Joining director Santos on the artistic team are associate director - fight & intimacy Ian Bond, associate director Nicholas Bernard, choreographer Katy Tabb, associate choreographer Alyza DelPan-Monley, music director R.J. Tancioco, associate music director Aimee Hong, music assistant Andrew Pang, keyboard coordinator Michael Matlock, scenic designer Matthew Smucker, associate scenic designer Julia Welch, costume designer Danielle Nieves, costume design assistant Taya Pyne, lighting designer Ben Zamora, associate lighting designer Maryalice Weed, sound designer Justin Stasiw, associate sound designer Liam Steckler, hair/wig & makeup designer Jason Goldsberry, dramaturg Erin Bednarz, and dramaturg and curriculum specialist Beth Pollack. The stage management team is led by production stage manager JR Welden, assistant stage managers Erin B. Zatloka and Jamie J. Kranz, swing stage manager Stina Lotti, season production assistant Rachel Miller, and production assistant Larcyn Burnett.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



