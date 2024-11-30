Video: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS at The 5th Avenue Theatre Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Grab your umbrellas and get ready for a spoonful of sugar - the timeless classic Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins flies onto The 5th Avenue Theatre stage. Watch a trailer for the production in the video here!

The beloved musical, based on P.L. Travers' cherished books and the iconic Walt Disney film, will bring the magic world of the practically perfect nanny to life in a spectacular production filled with whimsy, heart, and wonder.

Bringing the role of Mary Poppins to life is Seattle favorite Mallory Cooney King who was last seen on The 5th's stage in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The role of Bert will be played by Danny Gardner. While new to The 5th, Gardner has been seen on Broadway in A Christmas Carol, Flying Over Sunset, and Dames At Sea. Joining Cooney King and Gardner are Bobbi Kotula as Mrs. Brill, Cristin J. Hubbard as Miss Smythe, Eric Ankrim as George Banks, Jazmin Gorsline as Winifred Banks, Gia Pellegrini and Maisie Marsh as Jane Banks, Liam Kuriatnyk and Omry Macon as Michael Banks, Nik Hagen as Robertson Ay, and Ty Willis as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman. Also included in the cast are Alyza DelPan-Monley, Annalisa Brinchmann, Ashley Lanyon, Bethanie Willis, Karen Skrinde, Katie J. Newbury, Krystle Armstrong, Mackenzie Neusiok, Madison Willis, Tori Gresham, Tricia Zuskind, Davione Gordon, Gabriel Corey, John David Scott, Jordan King, Kayden Oliver, Nehemiah Hooks, Nicholas Main, and Nick McCarthy.

Under the visionary direction and choreography of Denis Jones (Broadway's Tootsie, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, and Honeymoon in Vegas), Mary Poppins features dazzling dance numbers, breathtaking sets, and an extraordinary cast that will bring life to unforgettable numbers like “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Step in Time.”

Joining Jones on the artistic team are music director Matthew Smedal, associate director Charlie Johnson, associate choreographer Pamela Yasutake, associate music director Beth G. Tankersley, costume coordinator Heidi Zamora, assistant costume coordinator Danielle Nieves, lighting designer Robert Aguilar, associate lighting designer Maryalice Weed, sound designer Haley Parcher, associate sound designer Joshua Blaisdell, ZFX flight directors Andrea Gentry and Dalen Vigil, and dialect coach Alyssa Keene. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Jeffrey K. Hanson, assistant stage managers Erin B. Zatloka and Anna Vraney, swing stage manager JR Welden, production assistants Larcyn Burnett and Bayla Jaffe, and child actor guardian Amy Jurkiewicz.

Comments