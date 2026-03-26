FREAK THE MIGHTY Musical Will Premiere at Seattle Rep This Summer

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new musical Freak the Mighty will premiere at Seattle Rep this summer. Performances will run July 30 – September 6, 2026 at the Bagley Wright Theater.

From the Tony Award-winning producers of Come From Away and based on the beloved novel by Rodman Philbrick, this heartfelt new musical follows the adventures of two unlikely young friends, Maxwell Kane and Kevin “Freak” Avery. Though Maxwell and Kevin feel like outsiders, together they transform into “Freak The Mighty,” a heroic duo empowered to take on the world. Side by side, they navigate obstacles both real and imagined, discovering that even the toughest challenges feel lighter when carried together.

A moving and deeply relatable coming-of-age story, Freak The Mighty celebrates friendship, resilience, and community in the face of adversity: a soaring world premiere musical for all ages with the spirit to connect to the dreamer in all of us.

The musical features Book & Lyrics by Anthony Drewe, music by Ryan Fielding Garrett, and based on the novel by Rodman Philbrick, this production is directed by Michael Barakiva and choreographed by Patrick McCollum. It is presented as a co-production with Cleveland Play House.