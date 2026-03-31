Death Cab For Cutie, Turnstile, And Japanese Breakfast Lead BUMBERSHOOT 2026 Lineup

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Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival will return to Seattle Center for its 2026 edition over Labor Day weekend. The festival has announced a lineup spanning established acts and emerging artists across multiple genres as it enters its 53rd year.

Headliners will include Death Cab for Cutie, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Blood Orange, Orville Peck, and Chase & Status. The lineup will also feature Bikini Kill, De La Soul, Yves Tumor, Sudan Archives, Molchat Doma, Joey Valence & Brae, Peaches, Silvana Estrada, TOKiMONSTA, Goldie Boutilier, Noname, Pixel Grip, Sextile, PawPaw Rod, W.I.T.C.H., and Takuya Nakamura.

Local and emerging artists will also be represented, including Travis Thompson, Oblé Reed, Juliet Daniel, Bexley, Anthers, Aryana León, Lucha Luna, Hannah Duckworth, Morgan Paris Lanza, Daughters of Venus, and American Flats.

The festival will take place across Seattle Center’s 74-acre campus, incorporating music alongside visual arts, performance, and culinary programming. Additional programming will be announced in the coming months, including installations, dance, film, and multidisciplinary events throughout the grounds.

Bumbershoot will offer multiple ticket tiers, including General Admission, General Admission with re-entry, and Deluxe passes, along with a new “Sip & Stroll” open-container experience. Children under 12 will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Ticketing Information

Tickets and additional information are available at bumbershoot.com.