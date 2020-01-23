Two Shows Added To HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce the ADDITION of 2 SHOWS to the Run of the FOURTH SHOW of its 81st ANNIVERSARY SEASON - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL!

Due to overwhelming demand and the SOLD OUT first two weekends of the Show, the company has added TWO THURSDAY PERFORMANCES to the third and fourth weekend of the modern musical based on the Hit 80s Dark Comedy that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater!

The Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances continue be NOW through February 9th, 2020 with two ADDED SHOWINGS at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 30th and Thursday, February 6th, 2020. Our Ticket Prices are $31.00 (General Admission), $29.00 (Military & Seniors) and $26.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse's thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of "HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL" and will drop you right into the middle this hit comedy musical about the struggles of trying to survive High School no matter the year or decade!

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL will be the directorial debut of, ASHLEY ROY, who has choregraphed such hit Playhouse shows as Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT and Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS. She is joined by Music Director, DEBORAH LYNN ARMSTRONG, and Choreographer HEATHER COVINGTON MALROY!

The Production Features a number of New, and Returning, Local Actors including : Molly Quinn (Veronica), Avery Horton (J.D.), Taylor Colvill (Heather Chandler), Annelise Martin (Heather Duke), Juliet Hollifield (Heather MacNamara), Christine Choate (Martha Dunstock), Henry Temple (Kurt Kelly), Austin Payne (Ram Sweeney), Lydia Bill (Ms. Flemming / Veronica's Mom), Kyle Murphy (Kurt's Dad / Big Bud Dean / Principal), Eric Strachan (Coach / Ram's Dad / Veronica's Dad), Josie DeRosier (Beleaguered Geek), Isaiah Hsu (Skater Boi), Josselyn Short (New Wave Girl), Thea Ramirez (Band Geek), Meghan Johnson (Republicanette), Mia Uhl (Stoner Chick), Erik Davis (Hipster Dork), Taylor King (Artsy Loner), Darryin Cunningham (Preppy Stud), Skye Llewelyn (Pit Singer), Jerrica Danford (Pit Singer) and Ed Jacobs (Pit Singer).

The Smash hit Musical based on the classic 1989 film! Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You