Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Comes To Seattle, July 12-17

Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will come to Seattle as part of the Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount Series. The show will play The Paramount Theatre from July 12 - 17, 2022.

Tickets are available on-line or by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 6pm).

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy said jointly, "Throughout its development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world. We are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth - written and directed by two amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers - with audiences across North America."

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway.

The North American touring production of Hadestown stars Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Olivier Award nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.

The Fates are played by BelÃ©n Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus features Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Sydney Parra, Eddie Noel RodrÃ­guez, and Marquis Wood. The swings for the touring production include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, and J. Antonio Rodriguez.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award winner and three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available at Hadestown.com/music. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.

The top priority continues to be the safety of audiences, artists, volunteers, staff, and the community. Beginning June 13, 2022, STG no longer requires proof of vaccination OR a negative PCR test. STG strongly encourages and recommends that all audience members wear a mask over their nose and mouth (except when eating or drinking) while attending a performance at the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres. We ask that all audience members be respectful of each other's choices.

STG management is continually assessing the changing guidelines, artist contracts, and local government updates. We reserve the right to require health and safety protocols for all performances. â€¯We will proactively communicate any change in health protocols with advance notice.

If you feel sick, have any of the following symptoms, or if you have tested positive for COVID-19, we request that you do not attend any performances: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, trouble breathing, fever or chills or loss of smell or taste.

Please visit Seattle Theatre Group's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at Reopening - About STG (stgpresents.org) for more information.