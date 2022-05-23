Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Washington Ballet Takes To The Plaza At City Center For Three Nights Of Free Performances

Set against the backdrop of CityCenter's iconic pink lanterns, each evening will feature a free program of classic pas de deux and energetic contemporary works.

May. 23, 2022  
Shop, dine and experience The Washington Ballet June 2, 3 and 4 in the Plaza at CityCenter.

Set against the backdrop of CityCenter's iconic pink lanterns, each evening will feature a free program of classic pas de deux and energetic contemporary works by up-and-coming choreographers, all performed by the world-class artists of The Washington Ballet.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately one hour. Admission is free and seating is first-come, first served. Visit for the latest information at www.washingtonballet.org/dance-for-all.

The June performances at CityCenter are part of The Washington Ballet's Dance for All, a community engagement initiative that offers free and accessible classes, performances and events throughout all eight wards of the District.



