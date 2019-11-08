Tacoma Little Theatre Presents HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Tacoma Little Theatre continues its 101st season, A SEASON OF FIRSTS, with a hilarious "whodunit" comedy for the season, Holmes for the Holidays (or The Game's Afoot), written by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, The Fox on the Fairway), and directed by Jennifer York.

It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Holmes for the Holidays features: Dave Champagne (William Gillette), Lissa Valentine (Martha Gillette), Frank Roberts (Simon Bright), Robin Mae Bacar (Aggie Wheeler), Blake R. York (Felix Geisel), Heidi Walworth-Horn (Madge Geisel), Danielle Locken (Daria Chase) and Anne Marie Rutt (Inspector Goring).

Holmes for the Holidays will run Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 29, 2019. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There is a special added performance on Thursday, December 26th, at 7:30pm. Holmes for the Holidays is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $25.00 (Adults), $23.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $135.00.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.





