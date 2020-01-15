TLT Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT: TEN YEARS LATER

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program presents the moving true story, The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later, written Moises Kaufman, Leigh Fondakowski, Greg Pierotti, Andy Paris, and Stephen Belber, with direction by Warren Kerr This production will play Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:30pm.

On October 6, 1998, gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard left the Fireside Bar with Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson. The following day he was discovered on a prairie at the edge of town, tied to a fence, brutally beaten, and close to death. Six days later Matthew Shepard died at Poudre Valley Hospital in Ft. Collins, Colorado. On November 14th, 1998, ten members of Tectonic Theatre Project traveled to Laramie, Wyoming, and conducted interviews with the people of the town. Over the next year, the company returned to Laramie six times and conducted over 200 interviews. These texts became the basis for the play The Laramie Project. Ten years later on September 12th, 2008, five members of Tectonic returned to Laramie to try to understand the long-term effect of the murder. They found a town wrestling with its legacy and its place in history. In addition to revisiting the folks whose words riveted us in the original play, this time around, the company also spoke with the two murderers, McKinney and Henderson, as well as Matthew's mother, Judy Shepard. THE LARAMIE PROJECT: 10 YEARS LATER is a bold new work, which asks the question, "How does society write its own history?"

The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later features the talents of: Ethan Hinze, Ana Bury-Quinn, Mark Peterson, Rachael Telford, Russ Coffey, Jenifer Gillis-Rifenbery, Scott C. Brown, Karla Gjerde-Seman, Devin Jackson, and Deniece Bleha.

Tickets for the January 30, 2020 performance at 7:30pm are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and FREE for those who are members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.





