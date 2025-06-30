THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and more lead Seattle’s 2025 Summer offerings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It may be hot out and that bright ball may be up in the sky (I think it’s called the Sun), but there are still some amazing shows coming to Seattle and surrounding areas. Check out some of these killer shows, especially since I believe all the theaters have air conditioning.

The Color Purple at Village Theatre – running in Everett July 5th through 27th

A testament to the healing power of love. With a soul-raising, Grammy Award-winning score infused with jazz, gospel, ragtime and the blues, The Color Purple is a triumphant musical adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker (later turned into films directed by Stephen Spielberg and Blitz Bazawule). In the early 1900s in rural Georgia, a teenage Celie is ripped from her life and forced into an abusive marriage. Despite the anguishing circumstances she endures, she comes to discover her voice, find herself, and celebrate life. This stirring and inspiring show explodes with music, beauty, and hope. Director Timothy Piggee’s (Hello, Dolly!) soaring new production of The Color Purple promises to fill your heart and awaken your soul.

& Juliet at the Paramount Theatre – running July 29th through August 3rd

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,“ and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

After Midnight at the 5th Avenue Theatre – running August 5th through 24th

Immerse yourself in the sultry, swingin’ Jazz Age of the Harlem Renaissance, where the Cotton Club is the place to be! Infused with the iconic tunes of Duke Ellington, Dorothy Fields, Harold Arlen, and more, After Midnightweaves groundbreaking jazz standards with rapturous dance and the rhythmic poetry of Langston Hughes in a jubilant production fit to blow the roof off the theater. Timeless songs like “Stormy Weather,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing” will have you leaping to your feet to join the fun.

Jurassic Parking Lot at Seattle Public Theater – running August 20th through September 14th

From the creators of “A Very Die Hard Christmas” and “Titanish” comes a gigantic new blockbuster parody - “Jurassic Parking Lot.” The Habit is renowned for their fast-paced and action packed comedies, and this show promises to take it to another level. Expect big laughs, ridiculously low-budget staging, strangely sexy dinosaurs, live music, and inappropriate dance numbers. “Jurassic Parking Lot” is definitely not for children, just for adults who never really grew up.

The Play that Goes Wrong at the Seattle Rep – running August 28th through September 28th

It’s opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, and despite the troupe’s best efforts, mishaps are causing mayhem on stage. From wayward props to malfunctioning scenery to unexpected understudies, the show must go on—but will the theater still be standing at the end of the performance? Fueled by energetic physical comedy, this award-winning London and Broadway sensation will have the whole family rolling in the aisles. Catch its first-ever professional Seattle production, brought to life with Seattle Rep’s signature craftsmanship, technical brilliance, and behind-the-scenes magic.

