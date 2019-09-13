THE ADDAMS FAMILY Announced At Paradise Theatre

Sep. 13, 2019  

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Announced At Paradise Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met.

And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

For more information visit: www.paradisetheatre.org.



Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Comes to Milford
  • ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes To Possum Point Players
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • Second Street Players Open RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Sept. 13