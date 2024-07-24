Spotlight: ISLAND SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL at Whidbey Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aphra Behn’s play The Lucky Chance was first staged in 1686 at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. The script fell into obscurity until 1984. Now, 30 years later, it returns in a modernized production thanks to ISF’s partnership with Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre, its Expand the Canon series, and Seattle director, Julie Beckman.



As Beckman describes it, here is not one but three love triangles! Add to that the return of banished lovers, disguise and double identity, the overturning of “forced marriages,” surprise letters, bawdy humor, otherworldly apparitions, “foolish” characters owning up to their mistakes, a hearty dose of popular music, dance and… (wait for it) a happy ending!



ISF actors come to Whidbey from around the United States (and this season, around the world!) and bring a special focus to a summer of outdoor repertory theater, with a beautiful forest as the backdrop.



In addition to The Lucky Chance, the company has a King Lear in store that will have audiences talking. Joining ISF from stages like the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre, British actor Jonathan Cullen leads the cast with a unique take on the iconic character of Lear. Directed by Terri McMahon, whose work has recently been seen at Santa Cruz Shakespeare, American Players Theatre, and Idaho Shakespeare Festival, this production evokes empathy and pathos in an often nihilistic world.

